Guwahati: Unidentified man found drowned in Brahmaputra, police launch probe

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An unidentified man, aged around 35, was found drowned in the Brahmaputra River near Sukleswar Ghat on Monday night. The incident came to light around 1.35 am after local residents alerted authorities.

Police immediately rushed to the spot and recovered the body, which was later taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Bhangagarh for medical examination. Doctors declared the man brought dead.

An inquest was conducted by the District Magistrate of Kamrup (Metro), followed by a post-mortem examination at GMCH. The body has been kept in the hospital morgue for 72 hours to facilitate identification.

In connection with the incident, Panbazar Police registered an Unnatural Death (U/D) case numbered 51/25 dated October 28, and further investigation is underway.

