Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates new Raj Bhavan

Brahmaputra Wing a symbol of Assam’s spirit, legacy and aspirations: Governor

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the newly-constructed ‘Brahmaputra Wing’ of Raj Bhavan, Assam today, marking a significant milestone in the architectural and administrative progress of the state’s seat of governance.

The ceremony was graced by several distinguished dignitaries, including the Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Assam Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, former Assam Governors Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Banwarilal Purohit, and others. The inauguration took place at the newly developed campus of Raj Bhavan, symbolizing Assam’s ongoing journey towards a balanced blend of tradition and modernity.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Acharya described the Brahmaputra Wing as more than an administrative extension. He said it stands as a tribute to Assam’s spirit, its enduring legacy, historical resilience, and collective aspirations. Drawing a deep symbolic connection, the Governor compared the new structure to the Brahmaputra River itself, calling it a manifestation of the region’s strength, grace, and cultural flow. “The Brahmaputra is not just a river; it is our spirit, our memory, and our voice. Its roar echoes our progress, and its calm carries the wisdom of our saints and poets,” he said.

The Governor also shed light on the significant economic transformation taking place in the state. From a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rs 1.92 lakh crore in 2014, Assam has seen remarkable growth, now standing at approximately Rs 7.41 lakh crore. This, he said, is the result of strong and visionary governance both at the Centre and in the state. He praised the State government’s tireless efforts led by the Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma towards making Assam an inclusive, empowered, and forward-looking state.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma gave a detailed history of the Raj Bhavan in Assam. He noted that in earlier years the Governor of Assam also served as Governor of the other North Eastern states, and the Raj Bhavan in Meghalaya functioned for the entire region. In 1980, the Raj Bhavan in Guwahati was formally established, inaugurated by the then Governor L.P. Singh on October 19 of that year. For several years it operated only as a camp office, becoming a full-fledged Raj Bhavan from 1989 onwards when Assam received a separate Governor. He observed that despite some additions to the premises, no major changes had been introduced in recent years, and the facilities were inadequate for the Governor’s official functions.

He said that the new wing, built over an area of approximately 3,340 square metres and overlooking the Brahmaputra, has considerably enhanced its appearance. This marks the first stage of its reconstruction; subsequent works would include a new Darbar Hall and other additions to establish a complete administrative complex. He said that the new facilities would enable the Governor to discharge his responsibilities more effectively.

