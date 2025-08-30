Will reclaim last piece of land from ‘strangers’: Assam CM

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In his address at the NDA Panchayat Pratinidhi Sammelan, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma pledged that his government would reclaim the last piece of land from the occupation of 'strangers' and give lands to the indigenous people.

The Chief Minister said that Madani and Rahul Gandhi browbeat him on various issues. "I challenge Rahul Gandhi to fight with the Assamese if he has courage. Now the Assamese are an awakened lot. They are ready to fight for their rights. We need to create an Assam where the next generation will feel secure," he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the panchayat representatives to ensure corruption-free panchayats in the state. He told the panchayat representatives that the maxim of the state government is 'jaati, maati and bheti', and the panchayats should work every moment for the development of the state.

The chief minister announced that the government will bear the medical expenditures of all panchayat members and their family members. He also said that the state government is making efforts to bring back the Brinsavani Bastra to Assam from the British Museum so as to let the people of the state see it.

AGP president Atul Bora said, "The panchayat poll was an acid test for the NDA. We came out with excellent results in the leadership of the Chief Minister. Our target for the 2026 Assembly election is winning 100 seats. This will happen only if the panchayat members work hard in their respective constituencies."

Also Read: Assam Cabinet Approves SOP for Inter-Religion Land Transfers