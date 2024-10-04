Guwahati: Union Labour Minister Sushri Shobha Karandlaje to chair 6th NE Regional meet

GUWAHATI: A regional meeting of the North-Eastern States, viz., Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Sikkim, will be held in Guwahati on Friday. The Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, is organizing this regional meeting to hold focused discussions around consensus on labour reforms, the eShram-National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW), building and other construction workers (BoCW), the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), and employment generation initiatives.

The meeting will be chaired by Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, and will be attended by Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Sumita Dawra, and senior officers of the Government of India and States.

Key labour and employment issues, including harmonization in draft rules framed by States/UTs and Central Government under Labour Codes, issues related to employment data collection and sharing, inputs on the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme announced in the Union Budget 2024-25, establishment of the e-Shram portal as a ‘One-Stop Solution’ for easy access to social security benefits for unorganized workers, including migrant workers, expansion of coverage of various Central welfare schemes to BoC workers, up gradation of employment exchanges, etc. will be deliberated upon during the meeting on Friday, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: East Guwahati Police District Seize Heroin in City

Also Watch: