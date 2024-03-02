Guwahati: University student found dead in Geetanagar

Guwahati: Yet another person in the city was found dead at her residence in Geetanagar. The student of a private university in the city used to reside there with his grandmother. But after the family returned after going somewhere, they found her hanging from the ceiling fan. Geetanagar Police arrived at the location, took custody of the body, and sent it for a postmortem. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

