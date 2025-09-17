Guwahati: Unregulated homestays, lodges spark safety concerns in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Rising criminal activities, including sex and drug rackets, have raised alarm among Guwahati residents, with unregulated homestays, lodges, and guest houses emerging as hotspots for illegal operations. Citizens allege that the Guwahati Municipal Corporation’s (GMC) unchecked issuance of online trade licenses—without mandatory site inspections—has enabled such establishments to flourish across the city.

At the centre of the controversy is the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), which citizens allege has been indiscriminately issuing online trade licenses without mandatory site inspections. This laxity, they say, has allowed guest houses, lodges, and homestays to proliferate under weak civic oversight.

Online platforms openly advertise “couple-friendly” stays, often with hourly booking options and late-night party packages—fueling concerns about privacy, family safety, and rising neighbourhood disturbances.

“We understand business is good, but nowadays we see news of incidents happening in hotels and homestays. Police should maintain strict surveillance in these places,” said a senior citizen from Beltola.

One case has thrown the spotlight on the loopholes in civic governance. An apartment reportedly secured a trade license by submitting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from a Resident Welfare Society (RWS). However, the society was formed not by active residents but absentee flat owners with no role in the community’s welfare. Despite repeated complaints, GMC initially revoked the license during a Mayor-in-Council meeting in April 2025, only to later reissue it under the same business name, address, and holding number.

“This shows you can break the law with impunity in Guwahati because even the authorities lack the will or mechanism to stop you,” a source said.

Residents further allege that many of these homestays and guest houses conduct most of their transactions in cash, evading taxation and leaving no audit trail. Experts warn that such unchecked commercialisation of residential spaces not only weakens urban planning but also exposes the city to long-term safety and governance risks.

When approached, GMC officials admitted regulatory gaps. “The homestay concept is relatively new. As per our rules, we check documents, but when these laws were framed, there was no provision for homestays. That makes regulation challenging, though we are working on it,” one official stated.

The issue has also cast a harsh light on the functioning of housing societies. Allegations of Resident Welfare Societies being controlled by non-resident owners have raised concerns about legitimacy and accountability. Civic observers warn that such practices open the door to commercial exploitation while silencing the rights of lawful residents.

The unfolding controversy underscores an urgent need for tighter scrutiny of housing society registrations, stronger municipal enforcement, and transparent regulatory frameworks. More importantly, it raises a pressing civic question: Who speaks for residents when the very societies meant to protect them are misused for private profit?

As of now, neither the Office of the Registrar of Societies nor the GMC has issued any public statement on the matter. If the allegations hold true, the fallout could reshape the debate on housing society governance and civic regulation across Assam.

