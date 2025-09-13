Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) gears up for Prime Minister visit

Staff reporter

Guwahati: With the Prime Minister scheduled to visit Guwahati, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has intensified its preparedness drive to ensure that the city is at its best for the high-profile occasion. GMC Commissioner Dr. M. S. Lakshmi Priya, on Friday chaired a key video conference with corporation officials to review cleanliness, sanitation, waste management, and other civic arrangements. Officials have been directed to work in close coordination to maintain the highest standards of hygiene. Sources said special emphasis has been laid on waste clearance, beautification drives, and sanitation measures across prominent city areas. The GMC assured citizens that continuous efforts are being made to present a clean and well-prepared Guwahati during the Prime Minister’s visit.

