Guwahati: USTM Recalls Balladeer Dr. Bhupen Hazarika

Guwahati: On the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the legendary “Sudha Kontho” of Assam and a beacon of universal brotherhood, the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) marked the day with a vibrant celebration that echoed the spirit of his timeless legacy.

Themed “Voice of Bhupen Hazarika: Voice of the People; Leading to a Harmonious Society,” the event was held at USTM’s Central Auditorium in collaboration with the university’s Cultural Forum. It was a heartfelt homage to the multifaceted maestro, renowned singer, composer, writer, filmmaker, and politician, whose work transcended borders and inspired generations.

The programme began with a powerful visual presentation capturing Bhupen Hazarika’s enduring dedication to humanity and his unforgettable melodies. A floral tribute was offered in his honour, setting a reverent tone for the day. Faculty members and students showcased vibrant dances and melodious group performances that resonated with the maestro’s message of unity and peace, said a press release.

