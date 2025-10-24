Guwahati: Veer Lachit Sena demands CBI probe into Zubeen Garg’s death

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Veer Lachit Sena, Assam (VLSA) has renewed its demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the mysterious death of popular singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore on September 19.

Addressing the media in Guwahati on Thursday, Rantu Paniphukan, chief secretary of the VLSA, said that the death of Zubeen Garg remains “shrouded in mystery” even a month later. He accused the state government of showing reluctance to pursue an impartial inquiry and asserted that “only a CBI investigation can uncover the truth.”

Paniphukan argued that the CBI, being an independent central agency, enjoys greater public confidence than the state’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which functions under government control and may face “political influence.”

Paniphukan emphasized that because the case involves international dimensions, a central agency with jurisdictional reach beyond India’s borders is essential for transparency. He further argued that the CBI’s expertise in forensic science, data protection, and financial investigations makes it better equipped to handle complex cases of this nature. Referring to Zubeen Garg’s professional background, Paniphukan also called for the protection of the singer’s artistic legacy, urging authorities to safeguard his compositions, lyrics, and films under the Copyright Act to prevent any unauthorized commercial use.

Paniphukan warned against the “illegal commercial exploitation” of the artiste’s works through unauthorized performances, online uploads, or advertising. “Preserving Zubeen’s creations means preserving the cultural heritage and identity of Assam,” he added.

Paniphukan further alleged that powerful individuals with connections to the Singapore-Assam Association may have been involved and called for the CBI to take over if evidence suggests deeper international or criminal links. “The people of Assam will not rest with just the slogan ‘Justice for Zubeen Garg’. We want truth and justice through an impartial, central investigation,” Paniphukan said.

