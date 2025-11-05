Guwahati: Vegetable prices burn holes in pockets

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: For Guwahati’s middle-class families, the daily trip to the vegetable market has turned into a financial challenge. With the prices of essential vegetables continuing to soar, households are finding it increasingly difficult to manage their monthly budgets. What used to be a routine expense has now become a growing burden, especially as the winter season approaches.

Across the city’s major markets — Fancy Bazar, Pamohi, and Beltola — the cost of common vegetables has climbed steeply, forcing consumers to either cut down on quantity or compromise on variety.

Tomatoes are currently selling at Rs 70 per kg, the same as in September, but green chillies have surged to nearly Rs 150 per kg. Brinjal and lady’s finger are priced at Rs 80 per kg, while long beans are being sold at Rs 120 per kg. Cabbage and cauliflower cost Rs 60 and Rs 100 per kg respectively, and peas — a winter staple — have touched Rs 200 per kg.

“Most of the vegetables come from Shillong, Barpeta, and parts of Bengal. The demand has increased, but supply is limited, and the trucks take time to reach us. So naturally, prices are going up,” said a vendor at Beltola market.

Another trader, Ali, added, “Cabbage, cauliflower, and many other vegetables generally come from Shillong. In recent months, we have been unable to meet the demand, which has led to an increase in prices. Moreover, many vegetables get spoiled during transportation, and this has contributed to the price hike.”

The gap between wholesale and retail prices has also widened significantly. What was once a 20–30% difference a fortnight ago has now grown to more than 50%. Retailers claim they have no choice but to increase prices to avoid losses.

“The prices are increasing due to high demand and low supply. We are left with no option but to sell at these rates,” said a retailer at Fancy Bazar.

Middle-class families, who form the majority of the city’s consumers, are feeling the pinch the most. “It’s becoming hard to plan meals within budget. Even basic vegetables are too expensive now,” said Mridul Bora, a resident of Ulubari.

Gautam Deka from Maligaon expressed similar frustration, saying, “We used to buy a full basket of vegetables for around Rs 300 earlier. Now, the same amount costs nearly Rs 500. The situation is getting worse each week. It’s difficult to maintain a household when prices keep rising but salaries stay the same.”

Vendors predict that prices will remain high until early December, after which the arrival of fresh winter crops may bring some relief. “Only after that are they expected to decrease,” said a trader from Fancy Bazar.

