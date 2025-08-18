Guwahati: Vehicle lifters arrested with stolen motorcycles, scooters

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In a series of successful operations, city police have apprehended multiple vehicle lifters and thieves, recovering stolen motorcycles, scooters, and mobile phones.

A team from Basistha Police Station apprehended two notorious thieves in the 8th Mile area. The arrested have been identified as Shahid Marbaning alias Pai (27) of Nongpoh and Mofidul Ali (20) of Krishnai. Police recovered a Hero Glamour motorcycle (AS01DP3314) and five stolen mobile phones from their possession. Both accused are in custody and legal action has been initiated.

In another operation, a team from Hatigaon Police Station arrested Arup Das (25) of Kahilipara, a notorious vehicle lifter, near Kanaklata Path, Dawat Bazar. A Honda Activa (AS01DA9963), earlier reported stolen from Hengrabari, was recovered from his possession. Legal proceedings are underway.

Meanwhile, another team from Noonmati Police Station recovered a stolen scooty (AS01FM0845) from the Luit Nagar area. The vehicle, earlier reported stolen from 2 No. Ananda Nagar, was brought to the police station and later handed over to its rightful owner after completing legal formalities.

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati Police Arrested 9 Vehicle Lifters in City