Guwahati: Veteran Journalist Biraj Das Passes Away in City

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Veteran journalist and retired Senior Officer of the Indian Information Service, Sri Biraj Das, passed away today after a brief illness. He was 85.

Born on March 1, 1940, in Karmarkuchi (Borbhag) of undivided Kamrup district, Biraj Das had a distinguished career in media and public service. A former Colombo Correspondent of All India Radio, he was also a noted media personality and an alumnus of Nalbari College and the Bombay College of Journalism.

Das began his career with the Assam Tribune in 1963, where he worked as a staff reporter, covering major developments in Assam and gaining valuable experience under eminent editors like L.N. Phukan and Satish Chandra Kakati. Over the years, he contributed significantly to journalism and the communication sector of the country.

He is survived by his wife, one son Dr. Kajal Saikia, three daughters, and a host of relatives. His last rites will be performed tomorrow.

