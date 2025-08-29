Assam: Social worker Bhabesh Medhi passes away in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Noted litterateur and social worker Bhabesh Medhi (83 years) passed away on Monday night.

Medhi, a resident of Lakhinagar, Madhabpur, Nagaon, had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nagaon after falling ill suddenly a few days ago. Later, he was shifted to a hospital in Guwahati for better treatment, but was brought back home on Monday. The news of his demise spread rapidly, and a large number of well-wishers, representatives from various organizations, and institutions gathered at his residence to pay their last respects.

Medhi was a prolific writer and had published over 200 articles in various magazines and newspapers. He was also the President of Nagaon District Pensioners’ Association and had held various positions in other organizations, including Nagaon Zilla Xahitya Xabha, Arunoday Sahitya Chora, and Nagaon Bhaona Samaroh Samiti.

Medhi’s demise has been condoled by various organizations and individuals, including Axam Xahitya Xabha, Nagaon Zilla Xahitya Xabha, and other literary and cultural organizations. The litterateur’s death has been described as an irreparable loss to the literary and social circles of Nagaon.

