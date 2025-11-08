Victor Das Produced for NSA Hearing After Arrest in Zubeen Garg Protest Case

Guwahati: Victor Das, who was arrested in connection with the violence that broke out during protests seeking justice for late music icon Zubeen Garg, was brought from the Central Jail today, November 8, for a hearing under the National Security Act (NSA).

According to officials, Das was charged under the stringent provisions of the NSA for his alleged role in inciting unrest during the demonstrations. Speaking to reporters while being escorted to the court, Das maintained his innocence, claiming that the charges against him were baseless. “This is a conspiracy. I have been falsely accused,” he stated.

The hearing under the NSA is scheduled to take place later today, and security around the court premises has been tightened in anticipation of public gatherings from his supporters.

Earlier, on September 26, Assam Police had re-arrested music composer Ajoy Phukan and Victor Das in connection with the same protest-related incidents. Both had earlier been taken into custody for allegedly provoking demonstrators and creating public disorder during protests by Zubeen Garg’s fans. The demonstrations, which took place outside the residence of Zubeen’s manager, Siddharth Sharma, had reportedly turned violent.

After their initial arrest, both Phukan and Das were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district, where they were granted bail. However, shortly after their release, the duo was re-arrested in a separate case linked to the same series of protests.

Following his re-arrest, Ajoy Phukan had expressed his frustration, saying, “A false case was filed against us. Even women were attacked by the police. We only demanded justice for Zubeen Da. Now it is up to the people to raise their voices; otherwise, the real culprits will go free.”

The protests erupted across Assam following the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg, one of the state’s most celebrated singers, as fans demanded a fair investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.