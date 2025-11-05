Guwahati: Vigilance Awareness Week observed at CTI Hall, Kar Bhawan

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Accounts and Treasuries, Assam, observed Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 with the theme “Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility” at the CTI Hall, Kar Bhawan, Ganeshguri, from October 27 to November 2.

Director Ajit Das inaugurated the weeklong programme, stressing the importance of vigilance in preventing corruption and preserving integrity in society. Joint Director Pranab Sarma urged all to foster fairness and honesty for good governance, while Finance and Accounts Officer Jyotisman Bhattacharya administered the integrity pledge to officers and employees.

The observance included a workshop, lecture, quiz competition, and awareness videos on vigilance and transparency. The valedictory session, chaired by Ajit Das, featured addresses from senior officials of the Directorate.

