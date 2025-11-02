Assam: NTPC observes vigilance awareness week in Kokrajhar district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: NTPC- Bongaigaon situated at Salakati in Kokrajhar district observed Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 with a series of meaningful programmes and outreach activities under the theme “Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility”, reaffirming its commitment to transparency, ethical conduct and good governance. The observance coincided with the National Unity Day on Friday commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and celebrating the spirit of unity, honesty, and responsible citizenship.

Sources said the week began with the Integrity and unity pledge, followed by a Walkathon led by Arnab Maitra, Head of Project, NTPC- Bongaigaon and joined by senior officials, employees, contractual workforce, CISF personnel and their family members. More than 150 participants took part in the event throughout the week, which concluded with a tree plantation drive near the temple premises, symbolising growth rooted in integrity and collective responsibility.

Throughout the week, NTPC- Bongaigaon organized several outreach activities to spread awareness on vigilance among various sections of society. An essay competition was held at Salakati College, encouraging students to reflect on the “Effect of Corruption on Indian Society.” A poster making competition for housewives at the township provided a creative platform to express thoughts on ethics and accountability, while a drawing competition at the CISF Township inspired children to understand honesty and transparency from a young age. Awareness sessions were also conducted for contractual employees, ESIC beneficiaries, tea garden labourers, and students of Salakati High School, focusing on transparency, fair practices, and integrity in personal and professional life. Besides, Vigilance hoardings were also displayed in Guwahati Airport, Durand Cup Venue and Railway Station at various places in Guwahati and Kolkata.

Speaking on the occasion, Ananta Samanta, DGM (Vigilance), highlighted that vigilance is not confined to observation or compliance but is a lifelong value that begins with self-discipline and a sense of responsibility in every action.

The observance at NTPC- Bongaigaon formed an integral part of the three-month long nationwide vigilance awareness campaign being conducted across all NTPC projects and stations, aimed at fostering a culture of integrity and public accountability. The vigilance week at NTPC- Bongaigaon reflected the organisation’s continuous efforts to promote vigilance as an inclusive and participatory movement, reaching every individual connected to the station.

