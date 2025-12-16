President Murmu Inaugurates Param Vir Dirgha at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Vijay Diwas

New Delhi: In an attempt to pay homage to the Indian soldiers on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Param Vir Dirgha, dedicating it to the nation at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The valiant heroes had demonstrated exceptional valour in the face of the enemy and were awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest award in recognition of gallantry, for their bravery. Such an event was momentous in the commemoration of national heroes of military valour.
The occasion was marked by the presence of several high-ranking defence and government officials. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi were in attendance.
The Param Vir Dirgha is a special gallery featuring portraits of all the 21 Param Vir Chakra winners. The initiative is intended to educate people on the level of courage, selflessness, and sense of duty portrayed by these national heroes in the course of critically important events in India’s military history. The display of stories and sacrifices of the Param Vir Chakra recipients in this gallery has the purpose of encouraging future generations and instilling a sense of patriotism and respect for the armed forces.
Moreover, the recipients have defended the sovereignty and integrity of the nation with an unconquerable spirit, which is symbolised by this gallery. The lighting up of Param Vir Dirgha on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, marking the historic triumph of India in the war of 1971, lends a unique significance to this endeavour. Not only does this highlight the country’s resolve to pay homage to its heroes and keep their history alive in the country’s highest residence, but it is also a gesture for everyone.