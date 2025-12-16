President Murmu Inaugurates Param Vir Dirgha at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Vijay Diwas

The Param Vir Dirgha is a special gallery featuring portraits of all the 21 Param Vir Chakra winners. The initiative is intended to educate people on the level of courage, selflessness, and sense of duty portrayed by these national heroes in the course of critically important events in India’s military history. The display of stories and sacrifices of the Param Vir Chakra recipients in this gallery has the purpose of encouraging future generations and instilling a sense of patriotism and respect for the armed forces.

Moreover, the recipients have defended the sovereignty and integrity of the nation with an unconquerable spirit, which is symbolised by this gallery. The lighting up of Param Vir Dirgha on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, marking the historic triumph of India in the war of 1971, lends a unique significance to this endeavour. Not only does this highlight the country’s resolve to pay homage to its heroes and keep their history alive in the country’s highest residence, but it is also a gesture for everyone.