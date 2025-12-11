Guwahati: Vlogger’s post flags safety concerns at Post Malone concert

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A viral post by a UK-based travel vlogger has sparked concerns over safety at a recent Post Malone concert in Guwahati, after she alleged that she and her friend were ‘touched without consent’ shortly after entering the venue. The vlogger, known online as Discover with Emma, said in her Instagram post that the situation escalated within minutes of their arrival. She stated that they moved away from the congested crowd and stood near vendor stalls as they no longer felt safe. She added that the incident prevented them from enjoying the event and insisted it was not ordinary crowd movement but ‘inappropriate behaviour’. She clarified that the episode should not reflect negatively on Guwahati or its people. She praised the warmth and hospitality she encountered in the city and said that most attendees behaved respectfully.

Responding to the matter, the Guwahati Police initiated efforts to reach the vlogger to verify the incident. Ankur Jain, Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, clarified in a press conference that they had not received any complaint as yet. The city police got in touch with the blogger and asked them if they have any complaint. However, no response has been received from her till the filing of this report.

