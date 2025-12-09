Post Malone’s Guwahati Concert Marks Historic Moment for Assam

Guwahati: Assam witnessed a landmark cultural moment on Monday night as American pop sensation Post Malone performed his first-ever solo headline concert in India at the Khanapara Veterinary Ground. The show, hosted by BookMyShow Live in collaboration with the Government of Assam and the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), drew thousands of fans and stood as a major milestone for the Northeast’s live entertainment landscape.

The evening opened with a warm, soulful performance by Kayan, whose mellow vocals and genre-blending sound set the perfect tone before Post Malone took the stage. She performed fan favourites like Cool Kids, Good Kinda Love and Hold Me Down, creating a calm yet energetic build-up to the main act.

When Post Malone finally stepped into the spotlight, the venue erupted. Dressed casually in a white T-shirt featuring a map of India, he greeted fans with heartfelt words: “I am grateful to be back in India and in Zubeen Garg’s homeland.” The crowd responded with thunderous applause as thousands of phone lights lit up the night.

His performance featured hit songs including Rockstar, Congratulations, Circles and Sunflower. Blending rap, pop, rock and country, he delivered an emotional, high-energy set that kept the audience singing throughout.

Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer for Live Events at BookMyShow, said the concert reflects the rapid growth of India’s live entertainment scene. “The overwhelming response from the Northeast shows that emerging regions are ready for world-class events,” he said.

ATDC Managing Director Padmapani Bora added that the event aligns with Assam’s new Concert Tourism Policy, aimed at positioning the state as a prime destination for international cultural experiences.

The concert featured world-tour production standards, including over 300 intelligent lights, powerful sound systems, large LED installations and pyrotechnics. More than 2,800 personnel were deployed for safety, which is supported by a central operations centre and over 100 CCTV cameras. Sustainability efforts included plastic-free operations, hydration centres, waste segregation and food donation.

As the show ended, flashlights shimmered across the ground along with a huge roaring crowd. It became clear that the night was more than a concert; it was a cultural milestone. Post Malone’s performance signalled a new era for the Northeast, placing Guwahati on the map as a growing hub for global music events.