Guwahati Vote Counting Day: Kamrup (Metro) Bans Firecrackers, Victory Processions Near Maniram Dewan Trade Centre

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the vote counting for five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) under Kamrup (Metro) district, the district administration has imposed strict restrictions around the designated counting centre at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, Guwahati.

In an order, District Magistrate Swapneel Paul prohibited bursting of crackers, fireworks, victory processions, sloganeering, and celebratory gatherings within a 200-metre radius of the counting centre on May 4, 2026, and the scheduled counting day.

The administration stated that such activities near the counting venue could create disturbance, affect public peace and safety, and cause inconvenience or panic among counting personnel, security forces, candidates, and their agents present during the counting process.

The order has been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 to ensure smooth, peaceful, and fair conduct of the counting process.

As per the directive, the restriction will remain in force for the entire counting day—from 12:00 am to 11:59 pm on May 4, or until completion of counting and formal declaration of results, whichever is later.

The district administration warned that any violation of the order will invite penal action under Section 223 of BNSS, 2023, along with other relevant legal provisions.

Authorities have urged political parties, candidates, and supporters to maintain discipline and cooperate with the administration for peaceful conduct of the counting process.

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