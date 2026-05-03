Assam CEO Orders Tight Security, Zero Tolerance for Lapses to Ensure Peaceful Vote Counting

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Dispur has asked all District Commissioners (DCs), Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and Commanding Officers of battalions to make robust arrangements to curb any post-counting violence and directed all to ensure peaceful, transparent and incident-free counting and a stable post-result environment.

Regarding the counting day, state Chief Election Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel held a comprehensive joint video conference along with Assam DGP Harmeet Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ajay Tewari, and other senior officers with all DCs, SSPs, and Commanding Officers of battalions.

During the conference, officials were instructed to organize mandatory visits to strong rooms/counting centres; deployment of adequate police and paramilitary forces for counting; ensure the arrival of forces and strict enforcement of security protocols on counting day; issue a declaration and enforce a dry day on counting day; enforce regulation/restriction of victory processions to prevent clashes; make robust arrangements to curb any post-counting violence; and observe close monitoring of pending court cases and electoral offence cases.

Emphasis was given to zero tolerance for lapses. All officers have been instructed to ensure peaceful, transparent, and incident-free counting and a stable post-counting environment.

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