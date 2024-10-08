Guwahati: Vote Recount for GS Post Put on Hold in Students’ Union Election 2024-25

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Cotton University has put the vote recount for the general secretary post in the Students’ Union Election 2024-25 on hold after deciding to recount the ballots.

The recount was prompted by a formal complaint filed by Kuldip Goutam Sharma, who raised concerns about the election results. The university administration had planned to start the recount at 10 am., with the venue to be announced later, in an effort to ensure transparency and fairness. However, in a sudden turn of events, the university issued a new notice stating that the recount has been temporarily put on hold.

The matter has been referred to the Advocate General of Assam for advice, delaying the process until further notice. This decision was made with the approval of the Vice Chancellor. Students and election candidates are now eagerly awaiting further updates from the university regarding the next steps. The university’s decision to hold the recount has sparked uncertainty among students and candidates, who were expecting a resolution to the disputed election results.

Also Read: Assam: Cotton University orders vote recount for general secretary post (sentinelassam.com)