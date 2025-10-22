Guwahati: Voting ends for Gauhati Press Club polls; results today

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The much-anticipated elections for the Gauhati Press Club (GPC) began on Tuesday with voting commencing at 8 am amid a charged yet orderly atmosphere. The election has drawn significant attention as over 20 candidates are contesting for 10 key posts in one of Assam’s most influential media bodies.

A total of 1,114 accredited journalists were eligible to vote in this year’s election, out of which 934 members exercised their franchise — marking a strong voter turnout and reflecting the high level of engagement within the media fraternity.

Polling continued smoothly throughout the day, with GPC members lining up early to cast their votes. The process was conducted under the supervision of election officials to ensure transparency and fairness.

According to officials, counting of votes will take place on October 22, followed by the formal announcement of results in the evening.

The Gauhati Press Club, often regarded as the nerve centre of the state’s journalistic community, is witnessing a closely watched electoral contest this year, with members eager to see which team will lead the institution into its next chapter.

