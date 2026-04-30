Guwahati Waste Management: Why Segregation at Source Is Crucial for Recycling and Cleaner Cities

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Proper waste segregation at the source is being highlighted as a simple yet powerful solution to improve recycling and reduce environmental damage in the city.

Experts state that wet waste such as food scraps and organic matter can be composted and returned to the soil, helping maintain natural fertility. In contrast, dry waste, including plastic, paper, and metal, can be recycled and reused, reducing the need for new raw materials. However, when these two categories are mixed, both lose their value and often end up in landfills, contributing to pollution and environmental harm.

Civic authorities have been urging residents to adopt basic segregation practices at home. Using a green bin for wet waste and a blue bin for dry waste can significantly strengthen recycling systems and ensure cleaner surroundings.

“Segregating waste at home is not difficult, but it requires awareness and consistency. If every household follows this, the city can see a major improvement in cleanliness,” a municipal official said.

Residents have also echoed the importance of this practice. “We often ignore how small habits can make a big difference. I started separating my kitchen waste and plastics, and it is actually very easy to maintain,” said Ritu Sharma, a local resident.

Another citizen, Abdul Rahman, added, “If waste is not separated, even recyclable materials become useless. People need to understand that this small step can help reduce pollution in our city.”

With increasing waste generation due to rapid urban growth, officials stress that public participation is key. Simple actions such as separating waste at the source can go a long way in supporting sustainable waste management and protecting the environment.

Also Read: Will Guwahati be ready? New SWM rules introduce four-stream waste