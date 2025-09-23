Guwahati: Water eruption at Narengi; none to own responsibility

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Panic gripped residents of Narengi’s Birkuchi area on Monday after water suddenly gushed out from the middle of a road, creating confusion and alarm in the locality. The unusual incident was caught on video by a passer-by and quickly spread across social media.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or damage to nearby property. When contacted, a Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) official said, “There are no projects on our behalf in that area, but just for safety we will send a team to check.”

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) also denied any connection, clarifying that no pipelines under its jurisdiction pass through the affected stretch. Purba Bharati Gas Private Limited (PBGPL) echoed the same, ruling out their infrastructure as the source of the leakage.

