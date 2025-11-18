Guwahati: Water meter thefts on the rise across city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A wave of persistent water meter thefts has continued to trouble several neighbourhoods in Guwahati, turning what once appeared to be isolated incidents into a widespread urban concern. For months, households across the city have been discovering their Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) meters removed under the cover of darkness, and in many cases even during daylight hours, leaving residents both inconvenienced and frustrated.

Localities including Zoo Road, Rajgarh Road and Pub Sarania have reported a similar pattern of thefts. Thieves have been targeting the brass and copper components of the meters, which fetch modest returns in scrap markets. Residents, however, have been left to bear replacement costs ranging from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 due to the inclusion of pressure valves and strainers in each unit.

A resident of Zoo Road said the thieves were removing the meters simply for the scrap value of the metal. On Rajgarh Road, residents expressed disappointment that repeated complaints and CCTV evidence had failed to prompt visible action, noting that the thefts continued unchecked. In Pub Sarania, residents reported that incidents had become increasingly frequent, with one resident remarking that the absence of police patrolling had intensified concerns.

Officials of the Guwahati Jal Board acknowledged the steady rise in complaints. An official said most affected households had approached the department for replacements and that meters would be installed soon, though customers would be required to bear part of the cost. He added that customers remained responsible for any future loss or damage, and suggested that the metal components might be drawing the attention of thieves.

Police officials described the challenge of tracing the culprits as complex, stating that many of those involved were habitual drug users who moved unpredictably, making detection difficult. They noted that the timing of the thefts further complicated efforts to apprehend the groups involved.

Despite these explanations, residents remain dissatisfied as the financial burden mounts and the thefts continue. For many, the ongoing losses have come to symbolize deeper issues relating to urban safety and the protection of essential infrastructure.

Until stronger measures are implemented, the recurring thefts are expected to remain a major concern for residents across Guwahati.

Also Read: Guwahati Theft Case: Police Arrest Suspects, Recover Stolen Goods