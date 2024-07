Guwahati: Water Supply Disruption Announced for July 28-29 in Multiple Areas Due to Maintenance Work

Guwahati: It has been announced that water supply will be interrupted on July 28 and July 29 in all DMAs under Lichu Bagan reservoir having areas namely Hengarabari, Japorigog, Nayanpur, Kalyanpur, Sunderpur, Swarajnagar, Downtown, Ganeshguri, Sorumotoria, Dr. Zakir Hussain Road, Bhagheswari Mandir, KK Handique Path, Mathuranagar Nagar, Gokul Path, Dwarika Nagar Area, Rupkonwar Path Chachal, Dr. Zakir Hussain Road, Gokul Path, etc. owing to maintenance work. Water supply is expected to resume on July 30 once the work is completed.

