Assam: Tragedy Strikes in Barpeta Road; Two Children Drown in a Pit

GUWAHATI: In a heartbreaking incident in Barpeta Road Assam two young children drowned after falling into pit filled with water near mosque. The victims aged between five and seven years old went missing from their residence. This occurred around 4 p.m. on May 30. Despite desperate attempts by their parents and neighbors to find them. The search efforts proved unsuccessful until nightfall.

Eyewitnesses report that the community was thrown into frantic search. This happened as soon as the children were reported missing. As night fell, family member noticed footwear floating in nearby pit. Upon further inspection the lifeless bodies of the two children were found. They were submerged in the water-filled pit.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the pits were originally excavated. This was for construction of toilets in the area. However due to incessant rainfall brought by cyclone Remal. These pits became waterlogged. This created dangerous situation. The construction site which had not been properly secured turned into death trap.

Local authorities and rescue teams arrived promptly at scene after being alerted by family. Bodies of children were retrieved and taken to a nearby hospital. They were declared dead on arrival. The tragic incident has left community in deep shock and mourning highlights the urgent need for safety measures at construction sites especially during adverse weather conditions. Families of victims are devastated by loss of their young children.

Neighbors and community members have expressed their grief. Outrage over lack of proper safety precautions at construction site is widespread many are calling for accountability.

The district administration has promised thorough investigation into incident. Authorities have assured necessary steps will be taken. Secure all construction sites in area. Prevent such tragedies from recurring. In addition, there are calls for compensation for bereaved families and stricter enforcement of construction safety regulations.

This tragic incident serves as somber reminder of dangers posed by unattended construction sites, especially during extreme weather events. It underscores need for vigilant safety measures and community awareness to protect lives of vulnerable individuals particularly children.