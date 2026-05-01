Guwahati Waterlogging: Contractors Blame Public Waste Disposal, Propose Higher Fines and Stricter Enforcement

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation Contractors' Association on Thursday defended the government's handling of waterlogging in the city, attributing the recurring problem largely to public negligence and indiscriminate waste disposal.

Speaking to the media, members of the association said that while the government often faces criticism through media reports, a significant cause of artificial flooding is the dumping of plastic bottles and garbage into drains by citizens. "Unaware citizens are themselves creating artificial floods," they alleged, adding that unless public behaviour changes, the issue will persist despite government efforts.

The association stated that multiple departments are working round the clock to tackle waterlogging, though it acknowledged certain shortcomings in the system. However, it downplayed the severity of the situation, saying, "Waterlogging has occurred, but it is not such a big issue."

Issuing a warning, the contractors said individuals found throwing waste into drains could face fines of up to Rs 5,000. They also suggested that offenders could be recorded and their actions shared on social media platforms such as Facebook to discourage such practices. They noted that the Guwahati Municipal Corporation had earlier imposed a fine of Rs 2,000, and said the proposal to raise it aims to strengthen enforcement.

The association further highlighted the need for better coordination among departments involved in flood control and drainage work, suggesting that responsibility be assigned to a single authority for improved accountability.

Referring to a recent meeting involving contractors, engineers, junior engineers, and technical officers, they said strict instructions were issued to repair all drains immediately, warning of stringent action in case of non-compliance.

On the recent death of a woman in the Pandu area, the contractors said they were not aware of the incident, drawing concern among those present. Speaking on waterlogging in areas such as Rukminigaon, they attributed the problem to the locality's low-lying terrain, stating that flooding there is largely unavoidable.

The press conference turned tense when journalists questioned the association on various issues, with members reportedly struggling to provide clear responses and at times suggesting that the media lacked adequate understanding of the matter.

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