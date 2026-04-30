Guwahati’s Satgaon Main Road Residents Raise Alarm Over Waterlogging, Slow Footpath Work and Poor Drainage

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Serious concerns have been raised over persistent waterlogging and prolonged, incomplete footpath construction along Satgaon Main Road, stretching from Patharquary to Narengi Army Camp.

In a formal representation submitted to the authorities, Advocate Ajoy Hazarika, Secretary of the Consumers’ Legal Protection Forum, Assam, highlighted the daily hardships faced by residents and commuters due to the deteriorating condition of the road.

According to the complaint, even a brief spell of rainfall leads to severe waterlogging, making it difficult for pedestrians, students, office-goers, and vehicles to move safely. The road, now one of the busiest in the area, serves as a crucial link and is regularly used by Army personnel, as well as students and guardians of Kendriya Vidyalaya Narengi, Army Public School Narengi, and St. Francis de Sales School Narengi.

The ongoing footpath construction on one side of the road has been progressing at a slow pace, further aggravating the situation. Poor drainage facilities, combined with incomplete work, have reportedly made the stretch more hazardous for the public.

The situation is particularly severe near Roodraksh Kundan Apartment, where large portions of the road remain submerged during rains. Schoolchildren are often forced to walk through stagnant and dirty water, raising concerns over safety, traffic congestion, and potential health risks.

“The current condition of the road is causing immense inconvenience to thousands of daily commuters. Immediate steps are necessary to prevent any untoward incidents,” Hazarika stated in his appeal.

He has urged the authorities to conduct a field inspection at the earliest and take urgent measures to address the issue. Key demands include a permanent solution to waterlogging, improvement of the drainage system, and the timely completion of the footpath construction.

Residents of the greater Satgaon area have echoed similar concerns, calling for swift intervention to ensure safer and smoother movement, particularly for school-going children and daily commuters.

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