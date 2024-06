GUWAHATI: A West Guwahati Police District team from the Gorchuk Police Station intercepted one Maruti Suzuki Alto car near ISBT on Thursday and seized 25.5 kg of cannabis. Three thugs, namely Jintu Das, aged 23, Md. Ramjan Ali, aged 24, and Brojen Deka, aged 30, all from Hajo, were arrested in this regard. Necessary legal action has been initiated against them.

