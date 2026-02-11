Guwahati: Wild elephant strays into Boragaon memorial

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Panic prevailed in the Boragaon area of Guwahati on Monday night after a wild elephant suddenly entered the locality, creating an alarming situation for residents. The elephant, which was roaming freely at night, entered the Swahid Smarak Kshetra at Boragaon.

According to sources, the elephant descended from the Garbhanga forest area, crossed Deepor Beel and reached the Swahid Smarak premises. The animal reportedly broke open the main gate of the memorial and entered the complex, leading to chaos and fear among local residents.

Upon receiving information, teams from Garchuk Police and the Forest Department rushed to the spot. After sustained efforts, the joint team managed to drive the elephant back towards the forest area, restoring normalcy in the locality.

It may be noted that incidents of wild elephants straying into the outskirts of Guwahati have been increasing in recent times, causing serious concern among residents living in fringe areas of the city.

