Wild elephant rampage in Rani leaves several families affected, crops destroyed

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Several families were affected following a rampage by wild elephants in Manikpur village under the greater Rani area on the outskirts of Guwahati on Wednesday night. Though no loss of life was reported, villagers said that several people narrowly escaped death during the incident.

According to local residents, a herd of five wild elephants entered the village late at night and went on to destroy banana, areca nut, papaya, and other crops, causing extensive damage to household plantations and farmland. When villagers attempted to drive the elephants away without proper torch lights or safety equipment, the animals reportedly charged towards people, triggering panic across the village.

As a result, residents including Indira Thakuria, Nilima Das, Champabati Thakuria, Kalpana Boro, Dipjyoti Thakuria, and Pratibha Thakuria narrowly escaped with their lives. Villagers expressed deep concern, stating that incidents of wild elephant intrusion have become a year-round phenomenon in the area.

“Even though we collectively try to chase the elephants away, there is always fear that they will return. We cannot sleep peacefully at night,” a villager said, adding that the community lacks basic equipment such as powerful torch lights, which are essential for safely driving away wild animals. “Those who need such facilities the most never receive them,” another resident remarked.

Villagers further alleged that despite informing the Forest Department about the incident, no officials arrived to assist them during the crisis. Recounting the ordeal, one farmer said that wild elephants entered his farmland and destroyed banana and areca nut plants, leaving him helpless. “Out of fear, I could neither step outside nor attempt to chase them away. With no other option, I lit an earthen lamp, prayed to Lord Ganesha and stayed indoors the entire night,” he said.

Another farmer expressed anguish over the recurring threat posed by wild elephants. “If such incidents continue, how are we supposed to survive with our children? Every night passes in fear and uncertainty. We have suffered losses repeatedly, yet the government has not provided any assistance so far,” he said.

The affected residents have urged the government and the Forest Department to take immediate and effective measures to prevent human–elephant conflict in the area and provide necessary support and relief to the victims.

Also Read: Numaligarh: Wild elephant obstructs police at firing range inside Kaliyani forest