Guwahati: Wild elephants leave trail of destruction in Rani; villagers escape unhurt

GUWAHATI: A fresh intrusion by wild elephants triggered fear and chaos in Rani on the outskirts of the city, as residents once again faced the growing threat of human-elephant conflict in the area.

The incident occurred late on Sunday night when a herd of elephants entered the Nalapara locality and went on a rampage. The animals damaged the houses belonging to Dipu Gaur and Utpal Orang, causing severe destruction to the structures. Despite the scale of the damage, members of both families managed to flee in time, narrowly avoiding any loss of life.

The elephants also destroyed large quantities of paddy that had been stored by the families for the year, dealing a heavy blow to their livelihoods. Household belongings, including televisions, almirahs and other items, were smashed as the animals moved through the homes. Following reports of the incident, Forest Department personnel reached the area and dispersed the herd by firing blank rounds into the air. The elephants were eventually driven back into the forest.

