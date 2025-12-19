Bokakhat: Herd of wild elephants creates panic in Golaghat’s Khumtai area

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The menace of wild elephants is increasing daily in the areas of Chinatoli and Shenchoa under the Khumtai constituency in Golaghat district. Residents of Awarghat have been spending sleepless nights for the past two days. A herd of elephants has been crossing the Dhansiri river from Morongi every evening. While the people of Morongi try to drive the elephants towards the Dhansiri river, residents of Chinatoli along with Forest Department staff attempt to block them. Although this continues daily, the elephants break through these barriers.

It is noteworthy that on Wednesday night, wild elephants destroyed five houses in Shenchoa village under Chinatoli. Among them, the house of a specially-abled person was completely demolished. Somehow, the family members managed to escape unharmed. Many residents have been forced to leave their homes at night and take shelter at safer places. Serious allegations have been raised that the administration and the Forest Department have failed to take firm measures.

The rampage of wild elephants continues in the golden paddy fields. People of Bholaguri, Awarghat, Chinatoli and Garanga under Khumtai are losing sleep. Before farmers could harvest the paddy cultivated with hard labour, wild elephants have consumed and trampled the crops, causing massive destruction. The elephant menace has created panic in several villages of Khumtai. After crossing the Dhansiri River and entering human settlements, a herd of around 60–70 elephants has shattered the dreams of the farming community.

