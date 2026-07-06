Missing Tihu Businessman Found Critical in Meghalaya, Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances

A CORRESPONDENT

Nalbari: A businessman from Tihu, missing since June 30, died under mysterious circumstances after rescuers found him in critical condition in Meghalaya, triggering grief and raising questions about the circumstances of his death.

The deceased has been identified as Gunajit Kalita (42), a resident of Barbhaluki village near Tihu and proprietor of Maa Laxmi Hardware, located at Nannattari New Chowk in Tihu.

According to family members, Kalita left his home on the afternoon of June 30 in his car (registration number AS-01 FQ-1064) after having lunch with his family. He had reportedly gone to Nathkuchi (Tihu Chowk) to repair his vehicle and attend to business-related work before proceeding to Bezkuchi. His mobile phone became unreachable from around 8 pm, after which he remained untraceable.

Family members later recovered his car from a motor garage in Rangia. Meanwhile, Kalita was reportedly found in a critical condition at a hotel in Byrnihat, Meghalaya, by the Meghalaya Police and was shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. Eyewitnesses claimed that rope marks were found around his neck, adding to the mystery surrounding the incident. Despite intensive medical treatment, doctors were unable to save him, and he died the following morning. His mortal remains were brought back to Barbhaluki village on Friday evening, where villagers, relatives, and members of various organisations paid their last respects before his final rites were performed.

Kalita was widely known in the locality for his helpful nature and active involvement in community affairs. He is survived by his father Tarun Kalita, a retired Meghalaya Police officer, his elder brother, his wife Barnali Lahkar, a school teacher, two young sons, and several relatives.

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