Guwahati Woman Arrested After 5.2 kg Cannabis Seized in Sawkuchi Raid

A 46-year-old woman was arrested in Guwahati on drug peddling charges after police recovered over five kilograms of cannabis from a hideout in the Sawkuchi area.

The operation was carried out by a team from Basistha Police Station, acting on specific intelligence inputs about drug activity in the locality.

Raid Leads to Arrest

During the raid, police apprehended Sahida Khatun and seized 5.2 kilograms of ganja from her possession. A mobile phone was also recovered at the time of the arrest.

Officials confirmed that Khatun has been taken into custody and a formal case has been registered against her under relevant provisions of the law.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing, with authorities setting additional legal proceedings in motion following the seizure.

The Basistha Police Station has been actively conducting intelligence-based operations in the area as part of broader efforts to curb drug trafficking in the city.

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