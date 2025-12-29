Assam: State BJP Workers Tune in to ‘Mann Ki Baat’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Lakhs of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) karyakartas across Assam on Sunday participated in the collective listening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popular radio programme “Mann Ki Baat.” The 129th episode, which also marked the final edition of the programme for the year 2025, was broadcast at more than 25,000 booths out of a total of 29,565 booths across the state.

The programme was heard across 433 mandals under 39 organizational districts, reflecting widespread participation by party workers and supporters.

State BJP President and Member of Parliament from the Darrang–Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency, Dilip Saikia, listened to “Mann Ki Baat” at his home booth—Booth No. 264 at Purna Kamdev Chimat—under the Uttar Purbo Barbhag Mandal of the Barkhetri Legislative Assembly constituency in Nalbari district. He also took part in a Tiffin Meeting organized on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the collective listening programme at Boripara Tarun Sangha, where he joined local residents in hearing the Prime Minister’s widely acclaimed address.

Party leaders said the large-scale participation underscored the continued popularity of “Mann Ki Baat” and its connect with people across the state.

