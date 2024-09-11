Guwahati: Woman Arrested As Narcotics Consignment Busted By STF In Betkuchi

GUWAHATI: The Assam police has made a breakthrough in the war against drugs by busting a narcotics trafficking attempt.

Based on reliable inputs, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam police conducted a raid in Guwahati's Betkuchi area under the jurisdiction of Gorchuk Police Station this morning. It led to the arrest of a woman suspected to be a drug peddler.

The apprehended woman has been identified as 42-year-old Nilamati Boro, also known as Rita Boro. She is a resident of Shantipur located in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district and is the wife of late Akash Boro.

As many as 21 vials believed to be containing heroin weighing a total of 29.6 grams were recovered from her possession alongside one mobile handset and Rs. 7235 in cash.