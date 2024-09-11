Guwahati: Woman Arrested As Narcotics Consignment Busted By STF In Betkuchi

GUWAHATI: The Assam police has made a breakthrough in the war against drugs by busting a narcotics trafficking attempt.
Based on reliable inputs, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam police conducted a raid in Guwahati's Betkuchi area under the jurisdiction of Gorchuk Police Station this morning. It led to the arrest of a woman suspected to be a drug peddler.
The apprehended woman has been identified as 42-year-old Nilamati Boro, also known as Rita Boro. She is a resident of Shantipur located in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district and is the wife of late Akash Boro.
As many as 21 vials believed to be containing heroin weighing a total of 29.6 grams were recovered from her possession alongside one mobile handset and Rs. 7235 in cash.
This major crackdown is a testament to the law enforcement authorities' dedicated efforts to curb the menace of drug abuse in the state.
Also, this latest capture is expected to provide crucial insights that could in turn uncover significant leads for further investigation into the larger drug network operating in the state and beyond.
The STF has been actively engaged in its pursuit of gathering intelligence inputs and has stepped up its vigilance in highly sensitive areas. They have been assigned with the task of dismantling drug supply chains that are affecting local communities.
Although not confirmed, it is likely that the woman could face serious charges related to drug-related offences. The possibility of invoking Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act is also on the cards.
Further investigation is underway and the future course of action taken by the concerned department remains to be seen.
