Guwahati: Woman arrested with heroin in drug bust

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A woman was arrested after police seized heroin and other narcotics-related materials during a raid near 4 No. Railway Gate in Guwahati. Acting on specific information, a team from Fancy Bazar Outpost under Panbazar Police Station raided a hideout in the area and apprehended Alia Begum. During the operation, police recovered and seized 19 vials of heroin weighing 22.44 grams, along with 44 syringes and 92 empty vials from her possession. Police have initiated legal proceedings against the accused, and further investigation is underway.

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