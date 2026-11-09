Guwahati: Woman critically injured as speeding car crashes into shops near Narengi temple

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A woman sustained critical injuries after a speeding car hit her and crashed into several roadside shops near Narengi Ganesh Temple in Guwahati. The accident involved an Alto car (AS 01 BW 7324), which was reportedly travelling at high speed from the Narengi side when the driver lost control. The vehicle first struck the woman as she walked along the footpath before crashing into nearby shops.

The injured woman was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Preliminary information suggested that the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Personnel from the Satgaon and Noonmati traffic police stations reached the scene, rescued the injured woman and took the driver into custody. The collision also damaged several shops along the road near the temple.

Also Read: Arunachal Police Celebrates 54 Years of Courage and Dedication