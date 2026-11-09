Arunachal Police Celebrates 54 Years of Courage and Dedication

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the state police on completing 54 years of service on November 8, acknowledging their contribution to maintaining safety and security across the state. In a post on X, Khandu said the milestone reflected decades of courage, dedication and commitment to protecting the people of Arunachal Pradesh. He also paid tribute to police personnel for their sacrifices and continued efforts to keep the state safe and peaceful. "Saluting the men and women in uniform who stand steadfast in the line of duty, often making immense sacrifices to keep our State safe and peaceful," Khandu wrote. (Agencies)

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