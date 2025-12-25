Guwahati: Woman dies after setting herself ablaze in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A young woman lost her life after allegedly setting herself on fire at Batahguli in Guwahati. The deceased was identified as Pramila Boro Das, aged 26, a resident of the area. Police said the woman reportedly doused herself with kerosene and set herself alight in what appeared to be an act of suicide. She suffered critical burn injuries and was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors pronounced her dead.Pramila was the mother of a three-year-old child, while her husband, Ajay Das, worked as a vehicle driver. Preliminary findings by Satgaon police indicated that domestic discord may have driven her to take the extreme step.

