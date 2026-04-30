Guwahati Woman Explains Voluntary Disappearance, Cites Emotional Distress and Blackmail Threats

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A city-based woman, Bhabana Sharma, issued a public clarification through a video statement explaining the circumstances surrounding her recent disappearance, stating that she had left home voluntarily and that no third party was involved.

In her statement, Sharma said she had departed from her residence on April 24 of her own accord and travelled to Jalukbari before proceeding from Paltan Bazaar to Shillong. She clarified that no app-based transport service providers were linked to the episode and dismissed earlier concerns raised in a message sent to her family, admitting that she had falsely claimed to be in danger while under severe emotional strain.

She further stated that she had checked in into a hotel in Shillong alone, with surveillance footage corroborating her presence. Describing her mental condition at the time, she said she had been distressed, anxious and unable to think clearly, adding that she had briefly contemplated taking her own life before abandoning the idea and deciding to return.

According to her account, she sought assistance from a woman the following morning and contacted her family, after which she returned home with the support of Assam Police.

Sharma alleged that her distress stemmed from a prolonged personal relationship, during which she faced sustained pressure and intimidation. She claimed that she had been threatened with the release of private images and videos if she attempted to end the relationship, and also feared harm to herself and her family.

She confirmed that she had lodged a formal complaint with the police and was cooperating with the ongoing investigation. Appealing to the public, she urged restraint in speculation and requested that rumours not be spread, stating that she was focusing on recovery and moving forward.

Also Read: Missing Assamese teacher found in Shillong, brought back to Guwahati for probe