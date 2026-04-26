Missing Assamese teacher found in Shillong, brought back to Guwahati for probe

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: A 27-year-old Assamese school teacher, Bhabana Sarma, whose sudden disappearance after a distress call triggered concern and a multi-agency search, was found in Shillong on Saturday morning. Sarma reportedly went missing while travelling in a cab from Tetelia to Azara on Friday, during which she contacted her family and stated, “I am in danger,” before her phone was switched off. The abrupt loss of contact led her family to lodge a missing person complaint at Jalukbari Police Station, prompting a search operation after authorities traced her last known mobile location near the Gauhati University area.

Confirming her recovery, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills district, Vivek Syiem, said police located her at Polo Market in Shillong at around 8 am and traffic police personnel subsequently brought her to Sadar Police Station. “She was found in Polo at 8 am by traffic personnel. She was sent for medical examination, and Guwahati police were informed,” Syiem said. He added that her condition has limited immediate investigation, stating, “She is currently disoriented and unable to provide any statement regarding the circumstances of her disappearance.” On whether questioning had begun, he said, “Only preliminary questioning has been conducted, but she is not able to say anything.”

As part of standard procedure, officials first took her to Civil Hospital for medical examination before handing her over to Assam Police, who later transported her to Guwahati for further action. Meghalaya Police have informed Guwahati city police about the development, even as the circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain unclear pending further investigation.

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