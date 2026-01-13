Guwahati: Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Hengrabari

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The body of a woman was found under mysterious circumstances at Lichubagan’s Puberun Path in Hengrabari. The deceased was identified as Poli Bora, who was reported to have taken the extreme step after leaving behind a suicide note. According to sources, Poli had an altercation with her husband, Padmalochan Nath, on the same night. The police launched an investigation into the matter and subsequently arrested the husband, Padmalochan Nath, in connection with the case.

