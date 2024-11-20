Guwahati: 42nd Foundation Day of Beltola College celebrated

GUWAHATI: Beltola College celebrated its glorious "42nd Foundation Day" on November 16, 17, and 18, 2024. The programme started at 9 a.m. on 16 November with a charity cricket match played between the Teachers XI and Students XI. On 17th November, the NSS Unit of Beltola College conducted a multidimensional social awareness drive on issues like drug addiction, road safety, etc.

On November 18, the college flag was hoisted by Jashmin Bahar, Assistant Professor, and the Department of Education, in the presence of all the teaching and non-teaching staff and students. Homage to the martyrs was offered by Pankaj Kumar Kalita, Assistant Professor, Department of English, and then by all present. A cultural procession was conducted around the Beltola area. The renewal inauguration of the Wall Magazines of the Department of English, Economics, and Education was done by the guests and dignitaries.

A grand meeting was held under the presidency of Dr. Ajit Borkotoky, Principal of the college. The inauguration speech was delivered by Eli Kumari Das, Assistant Professor, Department of Economics, and host of the meeting. A great number of dignitaries, including Dr. Manoj Mahanta (principal, Pragjyotish College), Malaya Goswami (educationist and actress), and many former employees and local founders of the college, were also present on the occasion. Ceremonial light was also illuminated by the dignitaries.

Chief Guest Dr. Mahanta spoke on the importance of the old Indian education system, the Indian Knowledge System introduced by NEP 2020, and students' responsibility to form themselves as quality human resources. He shared his personal experience as a student and how teachers of old days taught. He focused on employability, skills enhancement, and academic revolution.

In her speech, Malaya Goswami spoke on morality in academics and student life, employability, skill-based education, misuse of artificial intelligence, cyber awareness, the importance of movies for students, etc., with her real-life experience, stated a press release.

