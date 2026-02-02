Guwahati: Woman molested aboard ferry, one held

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident that triggered widespread outrage after a woman was allegedly molested by a staff member aboard a passenger ferry in the middle of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati. The incident took place while the ferry was returning from Umananda Temple to Sukreswar.

According to sources, the woman was travelling with her family on board the MV Jalpari ferry to Umananda. During the return journey, a ferry staffer identified as Rahmullah Sheikh allegedly committed the act. The accused, originally from Kolkata, was reportedly working on the ferry under the assumed name of Rakesh.

It was alleged that the accused misbehaved with the woman when she was heading towards the washroom, using the pretext of checking her ticket. Fellow passengers noticed the incident and managed to detain the accused on the spot after he attempted to flee.

Based on the FIR lodged by the victim, Pan Bazaar Police detained Rahmullah Sheikh.

