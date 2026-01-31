Principal of Missamari Higher Secondary School arrested on molestation charges

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Kanak Chandra Bordoloi, Principal of Missamari Higher Secondary School, was arrested by police on Thursday for allegedly molesting a class IX student of the school. According to information, the principal had inappropriately touched the female student on January 23. Though the victim did not disclose the incident earlier, she later revealed it to her family members and classmates. The girl’s family complained to the school authority but no action was taken against the accused. Later on, the victim’s family sought help from the police and registered a case at Missamari PS. The police registered a case under BNS section 74/75 (2) and RW section of child protection and sexual abuse and arrested Bordoloi from his Dhekiajuli residence. He was produced before the court and sent behind the bars. According to sources, there are many cases of sexual harassment against the arrested principal. The conscious people have urged the law enforcement department to provide exemplary punishment to the accused.

Also Read: Assam: Goa police arrest two suspected cybercriminals in Nagaon