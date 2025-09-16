Guwahati: Woman Trapped in Landslide near Rupnagar

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A landslide on the hill near Rupnagar on Monday damaged a house and left a woman trapped inside, triggering panic in the locality.

The victim has been identified as Reena Deka Das. According to eyewitnesses, a massive boulder rolled down the slope and crashed into the bathroom of her residence while she was inside. She has not yet been rescued.

Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the district administration rushed to the spot soon after the incident. Rescue operations are currently underway.

Speaking to reporters, an SDRF official said, “We received information about the incident around noon. Our teams immediately rushed to the spot, and rescue operations are underway. At this stage, it is too early to share the complete details of the damages, but efforts are being made to bring the situation under control.”

The incident has highlighted once again the growing vulnerability of hillside residents in Guwahati during the monsoon season.

